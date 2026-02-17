South Carolina State takes on North Carolina Central, seeks to stop 6-game slide

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-16, 3-6 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-19, 2-7 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-16, 3-6 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-19, 2-7 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to stop its six-game skid when the Lady Bulldogs take on North Carolina Central.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-10 in home games. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 56.0 points while shooting 36.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 3-6 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks seventh in the MEAC allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

South Carolina State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

The Lady Bulldogs and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Feliah Greer is averaging 4.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Iemyiah Harris is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Callahan is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Aniya Finger is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 50.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.