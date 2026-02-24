South Alabama hosts Southern Miss following Thames’ 24-point game

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (14-14, 7-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-17, 3-13 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 6…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (14-14, 7-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-17, 3-13 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits South Alabama after Meloney Thames scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 97-80 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars have gone 7-7 at home. South Alabama is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Eagles are 7-9 in conference play. Southern Miss averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

South Alabama is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Alabama gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Miss won 84-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Jakayla Johnson led Southern Miss with 20 points, and Cordasia Harris led South Alabama with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyah Sutton is averaging 11.7 points for the Jaguars. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Carly Keats is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

