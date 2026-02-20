Sole Sanchez and Manhattan host Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (16-10, 13-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-18, 8-9 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (16-10, 13-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-18, 8-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Merrimack after Elisa Sole Sanchez scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 66-61 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Jaspers have gone 4-8 at home. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Agar Farres-Garcia paces the Jaspers with 7.8 boards.

The Warriors are 13-4 in conference games. Merrimack is the MAAC leader with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 7.6.

Manhattan’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farres-Garcia is averaging four points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers. Brianna Davis is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Roman is averaging 12.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

