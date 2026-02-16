SMU hosts Brown and No. 24 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 8-4 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (17-8, 6-6 ACC) Dallas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 8-4 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (17-8, 6-6 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Louisville visits SMU after Mikel Brown Jr. scored 29 points in Louisville’s 82-71 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Mustangs have gone 13-2 in home games. SMU is the top team in the ACC with 12.5 fast break points.

The Cardinals have gone 8-4 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 17.9 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Ryan Conwell with 2.8.

SMU makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Louisville scores 9.3 more points per game (86.9) than SMU gives up (77.6).

The Mustangs and Cardinals face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Sananda Fru is averaging 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Conwell is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

