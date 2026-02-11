Smith scores 28, West Georgia downs North Alabama 82-73

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Josh Smith had 28 points in West Georgia’s 82-73 victory against North Alabama on Wednesday. Smith…

Smith shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 5-for-6 from the line for the Wolves (12-13, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Malcolm Noel shot 5 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Donte Bacchus led the way for the Lions (7-17, 2-11) with 26 points and nine rebounds. North Alabama got 20 points from Kevin de Kovachich.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

