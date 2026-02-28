Smith leads Memphis against UTSA after 26-point game

Memphis Tigers (9-19, 3-12 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-14, 7-8 AAC) San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (9-19, 3-12 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-14, 7-8 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces UTSA after Tamya Smith scored 26 points in Memphis’ 88-80 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-4 in home games. UTSA has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 3-12 in conference games. Memphis has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

UTSA’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis scores 5.3 more points per game (65.3) than UTSA allows (60.0).

The teams play for the second time this season in AAC play. Memphis won the last matchup 52-40 on Jan. 23. Amauri Williams scored 10 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daejah Richmond is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

