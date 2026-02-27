Skorupski leads Green Bay against Purdue Fort Wayne after 20-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (22-7, 17-2 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-12, 11-8 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (22-7, 17-2 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-12, 11-8 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Maddy Skorupski scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 72-61 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 11-3 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Phoenix have gone 17-2 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay ranks second in the Horizon shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Green Bay averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Green Bay won the last meeting 69-57 on Jan. 15. Jenna Guyer scored 17 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Mastodons. Rylee Bess is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Guyer is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Phoenix. Skorupski is averaging 14.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

