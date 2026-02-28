Simpson’s 24 help Alabama State knock off Alabama A&M 89-88

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Micah Simpson’s 24 points helped Alabama State defeat Alabama A&M 89-88 on Saturday. Simpson added five…

Simpson added five rebounds for the Hornets (10-19, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyler Mason scored 20 points while going 9 of 10 from the field, and added six rebounds. Tyler Byrd went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Koron Davis led the way for the Bulldogs (16-13, 9-7) with 26 points. Jalen Carruth added 16 points for Alabama A&M. Bilal Abdur-Rahman also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Mason’s layup with 26 seconds left proved to be decisive. It was the 11th lead change in the final 7 minutes.

