Silver leads UNC Wilmington against Hofstra after 21-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-19, 2-12 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (5-19, 3-10 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Hofstra after Kylah Silver scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 60-55 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pride are 2-8 on their home court. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 2-12 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington gives up 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Hofstra averages 52.8 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 69.0 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 60.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 62.5 Hofstra allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Hofstra won the last matchup 54-46 on Jan. 4. Nevaeh Brown scored 15 points points to help lead the Pride to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 5.3 points. Chloe Sterling is shooting 32.2% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Rori Cox is averaging 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Seahawks. Silver is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 51.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 58.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

