Siena hosts Anthony and Iona

Iona Gaels (14-9, 6-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (16-7, 9-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (14-9, 6-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (16-7, 9-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Siena after CJ Anthony scored 20 points in Iona’s 71-70 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Saints are 6-3 on their home court. Siena averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Gaels are 6-6 in MAAC play. Iona ranks second in the MAAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 5.4.

Siena averages 71.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 73.0 Iona gives up. Iona scores 8.0 more points per game (73.5) than Siena gives up to opponents (65.5).

The Saints and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.6 points for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sabally is averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Gaels. Denver Anglin is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.