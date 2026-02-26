Shirley puts up 25 as Florida A&M takes down Southern 82-71

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tyler Shirley had 25 points in Florida A&M’s 82-71 win against Southern on Thursday. Shirley…

Shirley shot 9 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 4 behind the arc while adding nine rebounds for the Rattlers (12-15, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Antonio Baker added 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Jordan Chatman and Micah Octave each scored 13, with Chatman posting a 10-rebound double-double, and Octave recording seven rebounds and three steals.

Fazl Oshodi led the Jaguars (13-15, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Southern also got 14 points from Cam Amboree. AJ Barnes had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

