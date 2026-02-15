Shaw leads Old Dominion against Louisiana after 28-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-17, 6-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-18, 5-9 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-17, 6-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-18, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Louisiana after Ketron Shaw scored 28 points in Old Dominion’s 78-55 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Monarchs are 6-6 on their home court. Old Dominion allows 76.8 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 2-16 record against teams over .500.

Old Dominion’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Monarchs and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Monday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caelum Swanton-Rodger is averaging 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dorian Finister is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. De’Vion Lavergne is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

