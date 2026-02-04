Sevilla leads UC Davis against UCSB after 27-point game

UCSB Gauchos (15-7, 8-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-9, 6-5 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (15-7, 8-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-9, 6-5 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UCSB after Connor Sevilla scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 80-72 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies have gone 9-3 at home. UC Davis is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gauchos have gone 8-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 1.9.

UC Davis averages 79.6 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.7 UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Gauchos face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sevilla is averaging 14 points for the Aggies. Nils Cooper is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aidan Mahaney is scoring 14.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gauchos. CJ Shaw is averaging 13.7 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.