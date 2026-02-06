Seton Hall faces St. John’s following Codio’s 20-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (15-7, 9-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (18-7, 8-6 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2…

Seton Hall Pirates (15-7, 9-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (18-7, 8-6 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits St. John’s after Jordana Codio scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 72-66 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Red Storm have gone 10-2 at home. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniela Abies averaging 2.0.

The Pirates are 9-4 in Big East play. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Seton Hall has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Catalon is averaging 14.4 points and three steals for the Pirates. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 57.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

