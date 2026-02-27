Schiro and the Siena Saints host conference foe Marist

Marist Red Foxes (11-18, 8-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-16, 10-9 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (11-18, 8-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-16, 10-9 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Francesca Schiro and Siena host Justine Henry and Marist in MAAC action Saturday.

The Saints have gone 6-6 in home games. Siena leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. Kaiya Rain Tucker leads the Saints with 7.9 rebounds.

The Red Foxes are 8-11 in conference play. Marist allows 66.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Siena’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 58.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 66.0 Siena gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Marist won the last matchup 75-72 on Jan. 22. Lexie Tarul scored 17 points to help lead the Red Foxes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is averaging eight points and 7.9 rebounds for the Saints. Schiro is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tarul averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Henry is averaging 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.