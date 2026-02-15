Sayvia Sellers scores 17 to lead No. 25 Washington women over Oregon 51-43

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 17 points to help No. 25 Washington beat Oregon 51-43 on Sunday night. Sellers…

Sellers made 6 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for the Huskies (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten Conference). Avery Howell pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Sarah Rambus scored 12 off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting to pace the Ducks (18-9, 6-8), who have lost two straight following a four-game winning streak.

Sellers hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the first five minutes as Washington jumped out to a 13-1 lead. Sellers added another 3-pointer and the Huskies led 22-9 after one quarter.

Mia Jacobs’ three-point play capped a 15-0 run for Oregon and the Ducks rallied to take a 28-27 into halftime. Washington did not score after Elle Ladine sank a jumper to give the Huskies a 14-point lead with 8:29 left in the quarter.

Howell and Sellers had back-to-back baskets to begin the second half and Washington moved back in front. The lead changed hands three times before Sellers and Howell had the final two baskets of the quarter for a 37-34 advantage.

Freshman Brynn McGaughy had a three-point play to begin the final period for a six-point lead and the Huskies stayed in front from there. Sarah Rambus scored in the paint to cut the deficit to two before the Ducks went scoreless over the final 3:47.

Washington shot 38.3% overall and made 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. Oregon shot 30.9% overall and missed 9 of 10 from distance.

Oregon: Hosts Nebraska on Thursday.

Washington: At No. 2 UCLA on Thursday.

