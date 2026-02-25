Santa Clara hosts Pacific following Ward’s 30-point performance

Pacific Tigers (11-16, 6-10 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-8, 11-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pacific Tigers (11-16, 6-10 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-8, 11-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Santa Clara after Sydney Ward scored 30 points in Pacific’s 85-70 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 9-3 on their home court. Santa Clara ranks 174th in college basketball averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.0% from deep. Ava Schmidt leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 6-10 in WCC play. Pacific is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

Santa Clara scores 80.6 points, 12.9 more per game than the 67.7 Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in WCC play. Pacific won the last matchup 90-82 on Feb. 6. Ward scored 27 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maia Jones is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Schmidt is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Winner Bartholomew is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Sophia Mindermann is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

