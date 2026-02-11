Sanders leads Le Moyne against Mercyhurst after 20-point performance

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-13, 7-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-13, 7-5 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-13, 7-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-13, 7-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays Mercyhurst after Jakai Sanders scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 86-84 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Dolphins have gone 6-3 at home. Le Moyne is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 7-5 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Mercyhurst averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Le Moyne allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shilo Jackson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

