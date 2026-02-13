San Jose State hosts Williams and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-9, 8-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-18, 1-12 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-9, 8-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-18, 1-12 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays San Jose State after Makaih Williams scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 70-64 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Spartans are 5-7 on their home court. San Jose State is 3-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Antelopes are 8-5 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon ranks third in the MWC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 2.4.

San Jose State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 74.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 76.7 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The Spartans and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Washington is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.9 points. Melvin Bell Jr. is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.5 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 16.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 24.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

