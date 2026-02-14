San Francisco plays San Diego on 3-game road slide

San Francisco Dons (14-13, 6-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-16, 5-9 WCC) San Diego; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (14-13, 6-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-16, 5-9 WCC)

San Diego; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Dons take on San Diego.

The Toreros are 9-6 in home games. San Diego is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Dons are 6-8 in conference play. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC with 13.8 assists per game led by Ryan Beasley averaging 3.6.

San Diego is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% San Francisco allows to opponents. San Francisco’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than San Diego has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Ty-Laur Johnson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Beasley is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Dons. Junjie Wang is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Dons: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

