San Diego State visits Muniz and Colorado State

San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 12-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-10, 7-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 12-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-10, 7-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts San Diego State after Jevin Muniz scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 91-86 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams have gone 10-4 at home. Colorado State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aztecs have gone 12-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado State’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Colorado State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego State won 73-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Reese Dixon-Waters led San Diego State with 16 points, and Muniz led Colorado State with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jorgensen is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rams. Muniz is averaging 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

Dixon-Waters is averaging 12.5 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 steals and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

