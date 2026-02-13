San Diego State takes on Nevada, aims for 20th win of season

San Diego State Aztecs (19-4, 13-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-16, 4-10 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (19-4, 13-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-16, 4-10 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Aztecs take on the Nevada.

The Wolf Pack are 7-4 on their home court. Nevada is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aztecs are 13-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nevada is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 37.8% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Aztecs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Sullivan averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc. Skylar Durley is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Nala Williams is shooting 46.3% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

