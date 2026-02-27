San Diego hosts Pacific following Nestorov’s 20-point showing

Pacific Tigers (11-17, 6-11 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-20, 3-14 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (11-17, 6-11 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-20, 3-14 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits San Diego after Daria Nestorov scored 20 points in Pacific’s 87-79 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Toreros are 8-7 in home games. San Diego allows 63.7 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-11 against WCC opponents. Pacific has a 6-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Diego is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Pacific won 72-68 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Sydney Ward led Pacific with 19 points, and Kylie Ray led San Diego with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sophia Mindermann is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.9 points. Ward is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.