Samford visits Coyle and Furman

Samford Bulldogs (11-16, 4-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-10, 8-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Samford after Clare Coyle scored 25 points in Furman’s 63-61 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Paladins have gone 9-4 in home games. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 35.0 boards. Coyle paces the Paladins with 9.2 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks seventh in the SoCon with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 3.5.

Furman is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 60.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 61.1 Furman allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Bailey is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 6.2 points. Alyssa Ervin is shooting 36.9% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 13 points for the Bulldogs. Briana Rivera is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 60.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

