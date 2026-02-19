Sallman and William & Mary host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (16-8, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-10, 6-6 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (16-8, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-10, 6-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Monmouth after Jana Sallman scored 25 points in William & Mary’s 75-70 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Tribe are 4-6 on their home court. William & Mary has a 5-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Hawks are 9-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

William & Mary scores 61.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 57.5 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 63.8 points per game, 2.6 more than the 61.2 William & Mary allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tribe. Kyah Smith is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madalena Amaro is averaging 5.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Gigi Gamble is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 61.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.