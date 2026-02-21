Saint Peter’s visits Siena following Doty’s 22-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-10, 12-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (18-10, 11-6 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-10, 12-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (18-10, 11-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Saint Peter’s after Gavin Doty scored 22 points in Siena’s 79-72 overtime loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Saints are 7-4 in home games. Siena is seventh in the MAAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Peacocks are 12-5 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Bryce Eaton averaging 3.8.

Siena scores 71.0 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 68.7 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Siena gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Peter’s won 70-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Eaton led Saint Peter’s with 22 points, and Doty led Siena with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Saints. Doty is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brent Bland is averaging 14.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Peacocks. Eaton is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

