Saint Peter’s visits Marist after Menard’s 22-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-11, 13-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (18-10, 12-7 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Saint Peter’s after Justin Menard scored 22 points in Marist’s 65-63 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Red Foxes are 11-3 in home games. Marist scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Peacocks are 13-6 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s leads the MAAC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Scroggins averaging 3.0.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marist gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Peter’s won 69-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Zaakir Williamson led Saint Peter’s with 13 points, and Rhyjon Blackwell led Marist with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Menard is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Red Foxes. Blackwell is averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Brent Bland is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

