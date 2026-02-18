Saint Peter’s visits Fairfield after L’Amoreaux’s 30-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-18, 6-10 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (22-4, 16-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-18, 6-10 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (22-4, 16-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Saint Peter’s after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 30 points in Fairfield’s 75-63 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Stags have gone 10-1 in home games. Fairfield averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by L’Amoreaux with 4.5.

The Peacocks are 6-10 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Fairfield makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Saint Peter’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The Stags and Peacocks meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: L’Amoreaux is averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

De’Naya Rippey is shooting 37.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

