Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Seattle U after Murauskas’ 32-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-4, 12-2 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-11, 5-9 WCC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Seattle U after Paulius Murauskas scored 32 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 72-61 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Redhawks are 12-3 on their home court. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Will Heimbrodt leads the Redhawks with 5.2 boards.

The Gaels have gone 12-2 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Seattle U’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seattle U allows.

The Redhawks and Gaels match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is averaging 14.2 points for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Murauskas is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

