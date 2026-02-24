Saint Louis hosts Duquesne following Bordas’ 27-point game

Duquesne Dukes (10-17, 3-13 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-18, 5-11 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (10-17, 3-13 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-18, 5-11 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Louis after Alexis Bordas scored 27 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Billikens have gone 6-9 at home. Saint Louis is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 3-13 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 64.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 67.1 Saint Louis gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 72-62 on Dec. 31. Zya Nugent scored 19 points points to help lead the Billikens to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nugent is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Billikens. Alyssa Koerkenmeier is averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

Bordas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

