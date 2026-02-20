Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Saint Louis after Denis’ 23-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-8, 9-6 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-17, 5-10 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-8, 9-6 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-17, 5-10 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jahda Denis scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 65-63 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Billikens are 6-8 in home games. Saint Louis is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 9-6 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabby Casey averaging 4.9.

Saint Louis’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 67.4 points per game, 0.2 more than the 67.2 Saint Louis allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zya Nugent is averaging 12.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Billikens. Alyssa Koerkenmeier is averaging 14.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Casey is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Aleah Snead is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

