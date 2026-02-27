Saint Francis (PA) hosts Lewis and Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-26, 1-15 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-25, 2-14 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-26, 1-15 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-25, 2-14 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Saint Francis (PA) after Kiyah Lewis scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-66 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash have gone 1-11 at home. Saint Francis (PA) allows 70.6 points and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-15 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is ninth in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Henry averaging 1.7.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 53.2 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than the 70.6 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Francis (PA) won the last meeting 74-63 on Jan. 17. Aleah James scored 19 points points to help lead the Red Flash to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Ricks is scoring 11.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Red Flash. Sonia Sato is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Lewis is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.5 steals. Lucia Noin is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

