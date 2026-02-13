Saint Bonaventure hosts Duquesne after Guinyard’s 27-point game

Duquesne Dukes (14-10, 6-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-10, 3-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (14-10, 6-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-10, 3-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Saint Bonaventure after Tarence Guinyard scored 27 points in Duquesne’s 88-86 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bonnies have gone 8-4 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is ninth in the A-10 in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Frank Mitchell leads the Bonnies with 9.6 boards.

The Dukes are 6-5 in A-10 play. Duquesne ranks sixth in the A-10 with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Jakub Necas averaging 5.5.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The Bonnies and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bonnies. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Guinyard is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

