Sacred Heart visits Manhattan after Roxburgh’s 22-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-15, 6-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-16, 5-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Sacred Heart after Fraser Roxburgh scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 80-75 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Jaspers are 6-5 on their home court. Manhattan averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pioneers are 6-8 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is eighth in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dashon Gittens averaging 2.0.

Manhattan averages 75.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 77.6 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Pioneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Isaac is averaging 10 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anquan Hill is averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

