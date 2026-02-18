Sacramento State visits Eastern Washington following Gallatin’s 26-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-14, 5-8 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-14, 5-8 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State after Ella Gallatin scored 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 74-72 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Eagles are 6-5 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 5-8 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State averages 62.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Eastern Washington averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.6 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Hornets face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.3 points and 12.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Elyn Bowers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rubi Gray is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.