Rutgers hosts Penn State following McMiller’s 32-point game

Penn State Lady Lions (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-17, 1-14 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Rutgers after Kiyomi McMiller scored 32 points in Penn State’s 81-71 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-8 in home games. Rutgers allows 67.5 points and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Lady Lions have gone 2-13 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Rutgers’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 6.6 more points per game (74.1) than Rutgers gives up to opponents (67.5).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Rutgers won the last meeting 76-72 on Jan. 18. Nene Ndiaye scored 20 points points to help lead the Scarlet Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Ivey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc. Ndiaye is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

McMiller is shooting 44.3% and averaging 21.1 points for the Lady Lions. Moriah Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 54.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

