Ruedinger, Green Bay Phoenix to host Carroll and the Youngstown State Penguins

Youngstown State Penguins (15-15, 8-11 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (16-14, 11-8 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Green Bay in Horizon League action Saturday.

The Phoenix are 8-4 on their home court. Green Bay is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Penguins are 8-11 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Green Bay scores 74.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 72.8 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 79.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 75.2 Green Bay allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Youngstown State won 88-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Cris Carroll led Youngstown State with 34 points, and CJ O’Hara led Green Bay with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Phoenix. O’Hara is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Carroll averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

