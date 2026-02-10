Ross leads Utah against Arizona State after 22-point game

Utah Utes (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (19-6, 6-6 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Utah Utes (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (19-6, 6-6 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Arizona State after Reese Ross scored 22 points in Utah’s 79-72 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils have gone 13-1 at home. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Utes are 7-5 in conference play. Utah averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona State makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Utah has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Utes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Elliott is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Marley Washenitz is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maty Wilke is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 10.2 points and 1.7 steals. Lani White is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

