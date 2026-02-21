Rollins’ 26 help Denver defeat St. Thomas 82-80

DENVER (AP) — Julius Rollins scored 26 points as Denver beat St. Thomas 82-80 on Saturday. Rollins added six rebounds…

DENVER (AP) — Julius Rollins scored 26 points as Denver beat St. Thomas 82-80 on Saturday.

Rollins added six rebounds for the Pioneers (15-15, 8-7 Summit League). Carson Johnson scored 25 points, going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Logan Kinsey shot 2 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with seven points.

Nick Janowski led the way for the Tommies (21-8, 10-4) with 19 points and six rebounds. Ryan Dufault added 13 points for St. Thomas. Carter Bjerke also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

