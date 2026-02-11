Robles and South Dakota host UMKC

UMKC Roos (6-17, 4-7 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (19-6, 9-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMKC Roos (6-17, 4-7 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (19-6, 9-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on UMKC after Angelina Robles scored 28 points in South Dakota’s 74-69 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes have gone 10-2 at home. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit in rebounding averaging 38.2 rebounds. Patience Williams leads the Coyotes with 7.7 boards.

The Roos are 4-7 against Summit opponents. UMKC ranks ninth in the Summit with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zaire Harrell averaging 3.9.

South Dakota averages 71.8 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 69.7 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than South Dakota allows.

The Coyotes and Roos meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jamyah Winter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Emani Bennett is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Roos: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

