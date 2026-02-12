Robinson’s 20 lead Monmouth past Drexel 93-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cornelius Robinson Jr. and Kavion McClain each had 20 points in Monmouth’s 93-73 victory over Drexel on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cornelius Robinson Jr. and Kavion McClain each had 20 points in Monmouth’s 93-73 victory over Drexel on Thursday night.

Jason Rivera-Torres shot 6 of 12 from the field and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points for the Hawks (13-12, 7-5 Coastal Athletic Association).

Dillon Tingler led the Dragons (13-13, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Shane Blakeney added 17 points, four assists and two blocks for Drexel. Victor Panov finished with 14 points.

Monmouth took the lead for good with 16:20 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-22 at halftime, with Robinson racking up 12 points. Monmouth extended its lead to 53-26 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. McClain scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

