Roberts’ 21 help Pennsylvania down Harvard 64-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 21 points as Pennsylvania beat Harvard 64-61 on Saturday.

Roberts shot 9 for 22, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Quakers (15-11, 8-5 Ivy League). AJ Levine scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. TJ Power shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Robert Hinton finished with 20 points for the Crimson (16-11, 9-4). Thomas Batties II added 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Harvard. Chandler Pigge finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

