Robert Morris visits Detroit Mercy after Jackson’s 22-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (16-10, 9-8 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-20, 3-13 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (16-10, 9-8 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-20, 3-13 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Robert Morris after Makayla Jackson scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-68 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 3-10 in home games. Detroit Mercy averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Colonials have gone 9-8 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bailey Kuhns averaging 2.4.

Detroit Mercy makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Robert Morris averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Colonials match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Edwards is averaging 11 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Titans. Jackson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aislin is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 12.1 points. Myriam Traore is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.