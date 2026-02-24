Robert Morris hosts Detroit Mercy following Lovejoy’s 33-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-13, 11-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (19-10, 11-7 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-13, 11-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (19-10, 11-7 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Robert Morris after Orlando Lovejoy scored 33 points in Detroit Mercy’s 74-70 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Colonials are 11-3 on their home court. Robert Morris averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Titans are 11-7 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Robert Morris’ average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon League play. Robert Morris won the last matchup 85-77 on Jan. 3. DeSean Goode scored 18 points points to help lead the Colonials to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Goode is averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lovejoy is averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Tyler Spratt is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.