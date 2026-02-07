Robert Hinton scores 20 to lead Harvard to 71-58 victory over Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 20 points and Harvard beat Dartmouth 71-58 on Saturday. Hinton also had nine…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 20 points and Harvard beat Dartmouth 71-58 on Saturday.

Hinton also had nine rebounds for the Crimson (13-9, 6-2 Ivy League). Tey Barbour totaled 17 points and six rebounds. Thomas Batties II scored 14.

Jayden Williams led the Big Green (10-11, 4-4) with 19 points. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Connor Amundsen had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.