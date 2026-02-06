Rider plays Merrimack following McIver’s 31-point performance

Rider Broncs (5-17, 3-10 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 9-4 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (5-17, 3-10 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 9-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits Merrimack after Aliya McIver scored 31 points in Rider’s 71-60 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Warriors are 7-3 in home games. Merrimack is fourth in the MAAC scoring 67.9 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Broncs are 3-10 in conference play. Rider is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Merrimack’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Rider gives up. Rider’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (39.1%).

The Warriors and Broncs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paloma Garcia is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Warriors. Madison Roman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

McIver averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 23.0% from beyond the arc. Kristina Yomane is shooting 34.4% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

