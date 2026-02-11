Rider and Saint Peter’s face off for conference showdown

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-17, 5-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-18, 3-11 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-17, 5-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-18, 3-11 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Rider in MAAC action Thursday.

The Broncs have gone 3-7 at home. Rider has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Peacocks are 5-9 against conference opponents. Saint Peter’s allows 64.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.2 points per game.

Rider averages 53.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 64.3 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Rider has given up to its opponents (39.9%).

The Broncs and Peacocks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is averaging 11.7 points for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 9.2 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

De’Naya Rippey is averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Peacocks. Carys Roy is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 52.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.