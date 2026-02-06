Richmond takes on George Mason, looks for 9th straight victory

George Mason Patriots (15-6, 10-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (19-4, 9-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (15-6, 10-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (19-4, 9-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond comes into a matchup with George Mason as winners of eight consecutive games.

The Spiders are 9-1 in home games. Richmond is 18-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Patriots have gone 10-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks second in the A-10 shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Richmond makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). George Mason averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 22.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zahirah Walton is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 14.5 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 64.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

