Rhode Island visits Brown and George Mason

Rhode Island Rams (22-2, 13-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-7, 11-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (22-2, 13-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-7, 11-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Rhode Island after Jada Brown scored 20 points in George Mason’s 72-61 win against the Dayton Flyers.

The Patriots have gone 9-2 at home. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Rams are 13-0 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

George Mason averages 68.0 points, 14.9 more per game than the 53.1 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Valentina Ojeda is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 4.2 points. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 62.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 68.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.