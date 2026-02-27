Rhode Island hosts Simpson and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-10, 10-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-13, 6-9 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-10, 10-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-13, 6-9 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Rhode Island after Derek Simpson scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 81-63 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams have gone 9-5 in home games. Rhode Island ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Hawks are 10-5 in conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 8-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Cochran is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rams. Myles Corey is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks. Simpson is averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

